Sona Day: What happens on that day besides the President’s speech?

The State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be delivered by the President of the Philippines, who will face the nation, every fourth Monday of July annually.

The country’s chief executive is mandated to deliver before Filipinos and the assembled members of the Philippine Congress a report on the administration’s present economic, political, and social condition, and this pursuant to Article VII Section 23 of the Constitution.

But apart from the President’s speech, what does really transpire during Sona day?

Congress resumes session

Prior to the actual Sona, the Senate and the House of Representatives separately conduct sessions and the elections of their officials in the morning.

On July 22, for instance, both chambers will open the 3rd regular session of the 19th Congress.

Senators, legislators, families, and friends of the President, along with invited guests, will then convene at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City before the chief executive delivers his speech.

The President, who usually arrives at the Batasang Pambansa via helicopter, will face the nation at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

At the complex, the chief executive will be welcomed with military honors and greeted by the top officials of Congress — the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate President.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the Sona has been delivered in various locations over the years. However, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will stick with the Batasang Pambansa Complex for his 3rd Sona.

“For 21 years, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. has delivered his Sona in different locations – Legislative Building, Malacanang Palace, Quirino Grandstand, Philippine International Convention Center, Luneta Park, and Batasang Pambansa, where the succeeding [Presidents] had their Sona up to Marcos Sr.’s son who took the office in 2022,” PCO previously pointed out in a statement.

Police dispatched, rallies launched

Outside the jam-packed schedule of the Palace and Congress, the country’s police force is also tasked with the huge responsibility of ensuring the safety of the President’s Sona.

Earlier, the Philippine National Police said it will deploy over 22,000 policemen to various parts of the country, including areas near the Batasang Pambansa.

“Apart from the Security Task Force Sona 2024, we will form sub-task groups led by our five district directors in Metro Manila,” National Capital Region Police Office chief Major Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr earlier said.

Meanwhile, progressive groups from various sectors also stage their own protests – which they call People’s Sona – to convey their demands to the administration.

What now?

Less than a month before the President’s Sona, the House of Representatives already informed the public that it already is in the final stage of its Sona preparations.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco clarified that the P20 million budget for the President’s 2024 Sona — which was met with criticism by some – covers meals, renovation, and materials needed for the event.

