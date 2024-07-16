Daily Gospel, July 16

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 16, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, July 15

Daily Gospel, July 14

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 11, 20-24.

Jesus began to reproach the towns where most of his mighty deeds had been done, since they had not repented.

“Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida! For if the mighty deeds done in your midst had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would long ago have repented in sackcloth and ashes.

But I tell you, it will be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon on the day of judgment than for you.

And as for you, Capernaum: ‘Will you be exalted to heaven? You will go down to the netherworld.’

For if the mighty deeds done in your midst had been done in Sodom, it would have remained until this day.

But I tell you, it will be more tolerable for the land of Sodom on the day of judgment than for you.”