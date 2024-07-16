DOH reports rise in dengue cases, logs over 90k from Jan-June 29

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) said dengue cases increased in the country as it recorded 90,119 from January to June 29.

According to the DOH, the count was 19 percent higher than the 75,968 cases listed in the same period last year.

It also reported that 233 patients died in the same period, but noted that the figure was lower than the 291 fatalities recorded in the same period in 2024.

READ: Dengue cases in Central Visayas reach 7,000 with 19 deaths

The DOH attributed the hike in dengue infection to the onset of the rainy season. It noted that frequent rains allow more water to pool and become stagnant, causing the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying the virus to breed in pools of dormant water.

In a report on Tuesday, July 16, the DOH also enumerated its documentation of dengue cases from May 19 to June 29, 2024, as follows:

May 19 to June 1 – 6,323

June 2 to June 15 – 8,246

June 16 to June 29 – 8,213

READ: Summer 2024: DOH-7 reports rise in dengue, influenza-like illnesses

The health department likewise noted that seven regions have registered increases in the infection over the past six weeks before June 29. These are Mimaropa, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and National Capital Region (NCR).

READ: Dengue in Cebu City: Impose measures vs disease, city health dep’t urged

Previously, the agency said that the highly-populated NCR or Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON have the highest cases of dengue for the past five years.

The DOH then reiterated its call to public to observe its “4S” strategy to combat dengue: search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds; self-protection measures; seek early consultation with a doctor upon the onset of dengue symptoms; and support fogging or spraying in a location where a dengue case increase is reported.

“With rain comes the rise of Dengue. We know what works, and that is to kill mosquitoes. Protect loved ones too through clothing and mosquito repellants. Do not self-medicate; ask your doctor or nearby clinic if you have Dengue,” said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP