Dengue cases in Central Visayas reach 7,000 with 19 deaths

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dengue cases in Central Visayas reached 7,132 with 19 deaths for the first six months of the year, data from the Department of Health here (DOH-7) showed.

On Tuesday, Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, regional epidemiologist of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of DOH-7, reported that the cases were from January 1 to June 15 2024.

In the previous month, the number of dengue cases was 6,539 with 16 deaths which was reported by Dr. Ronald Jarvik Buscato of the Communicable Diseases Section of DOH-7.

Although Cañal could not provide all the data breakdown as of press time since there were around 20 areas identified, she was able to report the top five.

The LGU that has the most cases was Inabanga in Bohol with 424 cases, Tagbilaran City, Bohol 230; Danao City, Cebu 156; Toledo City 144; and Buena Vista, Bohol 134.

Cañal assured that all the health centers in the local government units are already prepared for the rainy season.

Moreover, during this rainy season, Cañal advised the parents to discourage their children from playing outside, to avoid untoward accidents and avoid getting any infections.

Below the case fatality rate

Cañal said that the agency has been monitoring dengue cases all-year round, not just during the rainy season and El Niño.

She said that the “good thing” this time is that the region did not reach the case fatality rate which is one percent.

“Our case fatality rate is below one percent. I guess point three (0.3) percent lang gyud for the region and that is very nice kay nanindot na ang atoang management, nanindot na atoang referral kung naay dengue in the periphery,” Cañal said.

“It’s not nga we are fortunate but it should have been nga walay mamatay for dengue. So, atong giawhag atong parents and everyone in our community nga magpa konsulta gyud kung naay gipamati,” Cañal added.

Cañal said that the increasing number of dengue cases in Central Visayas indicated that more people are becoming responsible in seeking treatment at the hospitals, and for the side of DOH, it meant that the agency is doing better in their surveillance.

This meant that those people who experience early symptoms of dengue would immediately approach or visit the nearest hospitals for treatment.

With this, Cañal advised the public to observe the 4S or the 4 o’clock habit to fight dengue which are the following: Search and destroy mosquito breeding places, secure self-protection, seek early consultation, and support fogging and misting during impending outbreaks.

