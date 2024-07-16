VP Sara shows up in Palarong Pambansa 2024 closing ceremony

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite her noted absence during the opening ceremony of Palarong Pambansa 2024 on July 9, Vice President Sara Duterte attended the closing ceremony at the Cebu City Sports Center on Tuesday, July 16.

Duterte’s presence was expected among the delegates of the Palarong Pambansa, especially as she is the outgoing secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

During the opening ceremony on July 9, Duterte was seen visiting and offering prayers at the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño de Cebu a few hours before the arrival of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, who was among the high-profile personalities present at the event.

Michael Poa, Education Undersecretary, told reporters a day after the opening ceremony that Duterte was unable to go to the CCSC as she chose to attend to the sick athletes on Tuesday to give them “moral support” as well.

In her speech at the closing ceremony, Duterte thanked all the local government units, government offices, and private sectors who supported the success of the Palarong Pambansa.

She also congratulated the athletes for their participation and performance in their respective sports.

Duterte encouraged the delegates to bring with them the “Cebuano trait” as they leave Cebu City after the event.

“Bring to your respective communities the distinct Cebuano trait of pride or value. Cebuanos are known for their ‘garbo’ for one’s culture, talents, faith, and family. It is the same garbo that we always take to heart as we pursue life with excellence, integrity, values, and enduring love of country,” Duterte said.

Duterte will remain DepEd Secretary until July 19 and will be replaced by Senator Sonny Angara.

The closing ceremony started at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Cebu City last hosted Palarong Pambansa 30 years ago.

