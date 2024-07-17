Palarong Pambansa 2024: Palaro special awards winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Apart from the overall ranking, various Palaro special awards were also given out during the Palarong Pambansa closing ceremony on Wednesday, July 16.

Organizers, joined by Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia, Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, Department of Education Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas, Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez, and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages handed out a total of eight additional Palaro special awards.

The third-place awardees received P8,000, the second placers got P10,000, and the first placers pocketed P15,000.

The Best Billeting Schools Awards were given to the recognized schools that provided the best accommodations for the athletes and delegates.

Best Billeting Schools Awards

3rd Place – Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. Memorial National High School

2nd Place – Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School

1st Place – Tejero Elementary School

In addition, different regions were also recognized and given Palaro special awards.

The Most Disciplined Delegation Awards were given to the delegates who demonstrated exceptional discipline and conduct throughout the event.

Most Disciplined Delegation

3rd Place – Region XI (Davao Region)

2nd Place – Region IV-B (MIMAROPA)

1st Place – Region IV-A (CALABARZON)

The Most Organized Delegation Awards were given to delegations with outstanding organizational skills and efficiency.

Most Organized Delegation

3rd Place – Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN)

2nd Place – Region XIII (CARAGA)

1st Place – Region XI (Davao Region)

The Most Eco-friendly Delegation Awards were given to the teams who made significant efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

Most Eco-friendly Delegation

3rd Place – Region XIII (CARAGA)

2nd Place – Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula)

1st Place – Region V (Bicol Region)

The Digital Engagement Awards were given to delegations that effectively utilized digital platforms to engage with their supporters and the public.

Digital Engagement Award

3rd Place – Region VII (Central Visayas)

2nd Place – Region XI (Davao Region)

1st Place – Region VI (Western Visayas)

The Pinaka-MATATAG na Delegation Awards Palaro special aeards were given to delegations that demonstrated remarkable resilience and perseverance.

Pinaka-MATATAG na Delegation Award

3rd Place – Region V (Bicol Region)

2nd Place – Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula)

1st Place – Region XIII (CARAGA)

Moreover, athletes were also recognized and given awards for their outstanding performances and inspiring stories.

READ:

The Most Bemedalled Athlete Awards were given to the exceptional athletes who garnered the most medals.

Most Bemedalled Athletes

Albert Jose II Amaro with seven gold medals – Region IV-A (Swimming)

Sheena Jilliane Ty with six gold medals – Region III (Rhythmic Gymnastics)

Meanwhile, the Most Inspiring Story Awards were given to athletes who not only won medals but also demonstrated true sportsmanship with heartwarming stories.

Most Inspiring Story

Asia Paraase – Region VII (First Gold Medalist of Palarong Pambansa 2024)

Jerrymae Malino – Region XII (First B’laan Athlete)

The Most Bemedalled Athlete and Most Inspiring Story Palaro special awards winners each received a brand new phone and P5,000.

READ:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: