LPA may not hit C. Visayas but habagat to bring rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The low-pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Surigao del Norte may not directly hit Central Visayas but the southwest monsoon will bring rains in the region in the coming days, the state weather bureau said.

Cebu and the entire Central Visayas will continue to experience damp weather, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said.

This is due to the southwest monsoon, or locally known as habagat, that has also been affecting other parts of the country.

“Ang naka affect sa Central Visayas kay ang habagat or southwest monsoon. Dinhi sa Eastern Visayas, ang LPA (maoy naka apekto),” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

In turn, the region will expect scattered rain showers with occasional heavy rains this week, prompting the state weather bureau to remind people residing flood-prone and landslide-prone areas to take extra precaution.

As of Wednesday, the LPA was last spotted some 200 kilometers east-northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

The state weather bureau has not ruled out the possibility for the weather disturbance to develop into a tropical depression.

