‘Cebu City exceeded my expectations’ – DepEd Asec. Bringas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recent Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City was a resounding success, according to organizers and spectators of the weeklong sports spectacle.

The Palaro was organized by the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Cebu City Government.

While there were several issues that emerged during the meet most especially the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) track oval, the major innovations, excellent hosting, security of delegates and the overall conduct of the games far outweigh the pity problems.

Hosting the national games for the first time in 30 years, Cebu City impressed many, including DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas, who also served as the Operations Secretary General of Palarong Pambansa.

“Cebu City exceeded my expectations,” Bringas announced at a press conference on Tuesday, July 16.

TOP-NOTCH VENUES

Bringas praised the sports venues with some considered to be at par with ‘international standards’.

Most of these venues were provided by the private sector, including malls and universities in Cebu and neighboring cities like Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu as well as piblic schools in the city.

“Overall, the venues are excellent. We owe this to our venue sponsors, particularly the private sector, who supported the Palarong Pambansa 2024,” Bringas added.

The event featured over 20 playing venues hosting 34 sports events. Unlike other Palaro hosts that use public schools, Cebu City ensured athletes had the best playing experience by providing top-notch venues.

Notable locations included the newly-renovated CCSC Aquatics Center, SM Seaside City Cebu, Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue City Sports Complex, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, and various universities such as the University of San Carlos, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), University of Cebu METC, and Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), among others.

GREAT ACCOMMODATION

Bringas also commended the well-managed billeting schools that housed over 12,000 athletes from 19 regions.

“I have visited most of the billeting schools. The transformation of these schools is evident,” she said.

“Even the school heads are thankful because the Palarong Pambansa enabled the city to improve their facilities for the regional delegations.”

VALUABLE LESSONS

While there were harsh criticisms regarding the CCSC track oval’s reported shortage of distance, Bringas viewed it as a valuable lesson.

“The track oval is a good source of lessons that we are taking with us for future editions of the Palarong Pambansa,” Bringas said.

There were also minor issues at the billeting quarters, such as water shortages and limited access to toilets and shower rooms.

“These are lessons we learned to further improve Palarong Pambansa,” Bringas noted.

Despite these shortcomings, Cebu City also excelled in providing immediate medical assistance to injured athletes, thanks to a dedicated medical team led by Dr. Rhoel Dejaño and his volunteers.

“Cebu City demonstrated the ability to provide immediate medical attention to our athletes. This is a valuable lesson we want to replicate in future Palarong Pambansa events,” Bringas concluded.

Overall, the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City was a notable success, setting a high standard for future hosts and highlighting the city’s capability to support large-scale sports events despite the CCSC oval’s controversy.

Photo caption: Gymnasts strike a pose during the opening ceremony of Palarong Pambansa’s aero gymnastics event at one of its top-notch playing venues, the SM Seaside City Cebu. | Photo from SM Seaside City Cebu

