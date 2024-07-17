Honoring 11 flourishing years: Topline highlights plans for vertical integration

The Topline Group of Companies (Topline) celebrated its 11th anniversary with a grand and elegant affair at the City Sports Club’s opulent hall on June 12, 2024. The event was a testament to Topline’s impressive journey from a local startup to a formidable homegrown business conglomerate that has significantly impacted various industries in the Philippines.

Our guide for 2024 is actually to learn, unlearn, and relearn. We want to learn something new, something fresh in the market, but to get some ideas in, we want to unlearn the old things. And of course we want to relearn everything [that has] put all the pieces together and make something great for the year. Eugene Erik Lim

President and CEO of Topline Group of Companies

The anniversary event was a sophisticated commemoration of Topline’s achievements and a look forward to the future. It gathered executives and employees from its varied industry ventures, making it a fireblazer of the conglomerate’s unity and drive to excellence.

“Our guide for 2024 is actually to learn, unlearn, and relearn. We want to learn something new, something fresh in the market, but to get some ideas in, we want to unlearn the old things. And of course we want to relearn everything [that has] put all the pieces together and make something great for the year,” cites Eugene Erik Lim, the President and CEO of Topline Group of Companies, on his reflection on their 11th year of being of service to the people.

Relatively, Lim revealed their plans for vertical integration by synergizing Topline’s already dynamic workforce through the Topline Academy. “What’s important here is the training. We’re actually quite focused on making sure that our staff will become managers, and then hopefully from managers to leaders. We empower them,” he added.

From its inception, Topline has been at the forefront of innovation and service excellence. The company has built a diverse portfolio that includes landmark projects and groundbreaking ventures. One of Topline’s most notable achievements is the establishment of Pier 88, the first smart seaport in Central Visayas. This pioneering project marked a new era for the region, enhancing connectivity, trade opportunities, and economic growth.

However, Topline’s success is not limited to seaport development. The conglomerate has ventured into multiple industries, each contributing to the company’s growth and the community’s well-being. These ventures include real estate development, clean and green technology, technology research and development, commercial business operations, and Landport and Seaport Automation.

Light Rewards

In tune with the celebration is the grand unveiling of the Topline Group of Companies’ rewards application, “Light Rewards.” It is a state-of-the-art rewards application that enables subscribers to earn, save, and redeem points across all Topline enterprises. The platform provides a seamless and user-friendly experience for customers to interact with Topline’s various businesses, including Light Fuels and Bay Mall.

When asked what urged Topline to develop such a platform, President and CEO Lim quickly pointed out that it was one way to achieve their goal of vertical integration through the potency of customer retention.

As Topline celebrated over a decade of success and growth, the introduction of Light Rewards symbolizes a new era of customer engagement and satisfaction. This innovative platform reflects Topline’s commitment to offering exceptional value to its customers while expanding its influence across multiple sectors.

Tomorrow’s promise

Topline aims to solidify its presence with nine gasoline station projects scattered across the Queen City. Light Fuels is set to stray from its competitors in integrating service stations, and as part of their initiatives to innovate, some of the stations will have charging terminals for electric vehicles.

These developments are just on top of the construction of a new commercial hub in the northern part of Cebu, the Bay Mall Liloan.

For more information about Topline Group of Companies’ service offers, kindly visit their website and official Facebook page.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Topline Launches Pier 88 in Liloan