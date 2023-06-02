Topline Launches Pier 88 in Liloan

Topline Group of Companies, in partnership with Pier 88 Ventures, Inc., launches Pier 88, a three-phase port in the municipality of Liloan.

For more information about Topline, visit Topline.ph.

The 3-hectare commercial development project is a marine highway linking Liloan to the rest of the islands in Cebu. It provides a faster alternative route for commuters and is an economic gateway for Northern Cebu.

Pier 88 features amenities and services such as Mooring Dolphins, Pier Bridge and Deck, Ramps for berthing, Trucking, Arrastre, Truck Weighing Scale, Stevedoring, Banking Services, Pedestrian Bollards, Storage, Leisure and Island Hopping Terminal, Cargo Handling, and Porterage.

READ MORE:

“It’s not purely cargo, it’s not only the port, but we have a mixed-used development, so we are incorporating retail, the port, and commercial spaces,” said Topline Group of Companies President and CEO, Eugene Erik Lim.

Pier 88’s green commercial building is equipped with solar panels and designed with relaxing sea-front views. The two-story, fully air-conditioned building also has multiple ticketing counters, comfort rooms, a waiting area on the first floor, and an upcoming Land Transportation Office and commercial spaces on the second floor.

“We want the passengers to come to Pier 88 and relax at the building while waiting for their voyage,” added Lim.

Pier 88 has signed in with three shipping companies, plus more in the works.

In addition, Topline will soon launch seabus passenger vessels with robust engines that can accommodate 150 passengers. Initially, the seabus will make traveling from Liloan to Mactan faster, more convenient, and more comfortable. Travel time is only 30-45 minutes compared to land travel of two hours.

Topline is also looking at creating hubs in Mactan and Cebu City in the future.

Among the honored guests of Pier 88’s grand launching were President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Transportation Secretary Jimmy Bautista, Cebu 5th District Representative Vincent Franco Frasco, and Province of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Topline Group of Companies provides quality business solutions through their diverse subsidiaries and affiliates that drive progress and advancement in their market. Their services include research and development in modern applications and technology, transport and logistics, energy and power development, and equity management.

For more information about Topline, visit Topline.ph.

RELATED STORIES: