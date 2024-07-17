Agri partylist’s Rep. Lee wants Kadiwa Centers institutionalized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A party-list solon wants to institutionalize the establishment of KADIWA Centers throughout the country.

Agri Partylist Representative Wilbert Lee said this move will ensure the public can access fresh and affordable agricultural products.

Lee said that the passage of House Bill No. 3957, or “An Act Mandating the Establishment of KADIWA Centers as Agri-Food Terminals in Every City and Municipality and Providing Funds Therefor,” would ensure that the program continues even in the next administration.

The initiative would also link farmers to markets, preventing agricultural products from being spoiled.

In May, more than 3,000 kilograms of unsold mangoes were dumped on the roadsides after their price dropped due to oversupply. Lee noted that this scenario could have been prevented if farmers had been given proper market linkages.

“Kahit sinong administrasyon, pag na-institutionalize na natin ito, tuloy-tuloy na yong KADIWA Centers na yun,” Lee said.

Lee also suggested strengthening the government’s support for farmers by boosting local production to control food inflation.

“Ang sinasabi ko lagi dyan, the real answer to inflation is not importation but to look after, pangalagaan natin ang ating mga lokal na magsasaka,” he added.

Moreover, government support and assistance should be provided to farmers at appropriate times.

On Wednesday, July 17, Lee visited Cebu to attend the Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists (IPAO) 4th Regional Visayas Conference held at a hotel in Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Permanent Kadiwa centers nationwide pushed

Kadiwa sa NIA launched in Cebu City to promote local farm produce

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP