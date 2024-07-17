Cebu City shooting: Gunman misses target, hits bystander

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 64-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet after the gunman’s supposed target was able to dodge and run away.

The incident happened in T. Padilla Extension in Brgy. Tejero, Cebu City at past 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

Police Major Lynbert Yango, chief of Waterfront Police Station, said that the victim, Elina Belandres, 64, was inside a gambling establishment in the area when the still unidentified gunman arrived.

READ: 2 minors shot due to ‘rude stare’ at assailant in Cebu City

The gunman’s target, according to Yango, was a 16-year-old boy who was standing near a motorcycle that was parked outside of the establishment.

Yango said that the suspect, who was on a motorcycle, fired shots at the boy. But his target managed to escape unharmed.

READ: DJ shot in the head by unidentified gunman in Cebu City

Stray bullet

Two of the bullets from the suspect’s gun pierced the wall of the gambling establishment that was made of fiber cement boards.

One of the bullets hit Belandres’ right elbow.

READ: E-bike driver shot in Cebu City, persons of interest identified

After the shooting incident, the gunman fled to the direction of M.J. Cuenco Avenue.

Yango said they immediately blocked nearby roads but they failed to intercept the suspect.

In a report, Waterfront police said they recovered two pieces of fired empty shells from a .45 caliber pistol and a deformed slug on the floor of the gambling establishment.

Meanwhile, Yango said they already identified a person of interest in the shooting incident that happened Tuesday night.

Furthermore, they are looking at a drug-related conflict as the possible motive for shooting.

As of this writing, Waterfront police are checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area for a clearer image of the gunman.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP