This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 18, 2024, which is the Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 11, 28-30.

Jesus said to the crowds: “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.

Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves.

For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”