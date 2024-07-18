P4.8M ‘shabu’ seized in 3 drug busts in Central Visayas.

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A total of P4.8 million worth of suspected shabu was seized by authorities in three separate anti-illegal drugs operation in Central Visayas on Tuesday, July 16.

Moreover, five drug personalities, including a high-value individual, was apprehended in a span of one day.

The first buy-bust operation was conducted in Purok 4, Boloc-boloc, Sibulan, Negros Oriental at around 12:08 p.m.

Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Negros Oriental Provincial Office conducted the operation together with the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office and Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Intelligence Unit.

Operatives shut down an alleged drug den and arrested three suspects, including the subject of the operation John Renz Duran, 23.

Duran is accused of being the maintainer of the alleged drug den.

Also arrested were two alleged visitors of the drug den: Lucito Lañojan, 45, a telecom cable installer; and Mateo Pascual, 42, jobless.

Authorities confiscated eight packs of suspected shabu weighing around six grams during the operation. It reportedly had an estimated average market value of P40,800.

A few hours later or at past 5:00 p.m., a separate drug sting was conducted in Purok 4, Mansasa, Tagbilaran City, Bohol province.

The arrested suspect was identified as 33-year-old Macrino Clarete IV, who works as a construction worker and a resident of Tagbilaran City.

Law enforcers confiscated from Clarete nine packs of suspected shabu weighing around 205 grams with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of 1,394,000.

Aside from drugs, they also confiscated a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and other non-drug pieces of evidence during the operation.

In Sitio Bangan, Cabancalan, Mandaue City, Cebu, another drug bust was conducted by authorities against a high-value target at around 6:00 p.m.

This led to the apprehension of Rex Navasca, 20, a baker from Barili Cebu.

Confiscated during the operation were 12 packs of suspected shabu that weighed around 500 grams.

The estimated average market value of the drugs confiscated from Navasca was P3,400,000.

Furthermore, they recovered a motorcycle, mobile phone, and other non-drug evidence from the suspect.

As of this writing, all five of the suspects are in the custody of authorities while waiting for the filing of drug charges against them.

