PB member, son-in-law lose P1.6M in cash and jewelry to burglars

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A provincial board member from Zamboanga Sibugay and her businessman son-in-law were victimized by burglars after the villa they were staying in, located in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, was broken into by unknown suspects on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2024.

The victims were identified as a 33-year-old businessman and a 56-year-old female provincial board member from Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

They alleged that at around 8 a.m., they noticed some of their belongings were already missing.

These included ₱220,000 in cash and jewelry. The total value of the missing items reached ₱1.4 million.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that the incident was reported to them at around 2 p.m. yesterday.

He stated that the burglary might have been committed at dawn.

Torres added that the victims admitted they forgot to lock the gate on the evening of July 16, Tuesday, and left a window in their bathroom open.

“Naay CCTV pero walay nakuha sa gi-agian sa nangawat,” Torres said.

He revealed that the victims were visiting Cebu to attend a family gathering.

The LCPO is still conducting further investigation into the incident.

