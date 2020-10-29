Lapu police has POI in City Hall compound burglary incidents 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The burglary cases in different offices in the Lapu-Lapu City Hall compound might be solved soon after authorities nabbed a person of interest during synchronized police operations here.

Police Colonel Clarito Baja, city director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that they’ve arrested a person during their operations last week who they believe could be responsible for the burglaries at several offices at the City Hall compound.

Baja, however, refused to reveal the identity of that person pending investigation.

He said that the arrested person was involved in illegal drugs and is living at the back of the Hall of Justice, where the City Prosecutor’s Office is situated. The said office was the latest victim of burglary.

Baja also described the person as a notorious burglar in their place and is suspected by his neighbors as the one responsible for different incidents of theft.

Currently, Baja said that they are now matching the fingerprints of that person to the latent fingerprints that they lifted from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the LCPO is still considering the theft incident inside the City Registrar’s Office as an inside job after no signs of forced entry was seen in the said office.

/bmjo