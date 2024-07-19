Daily Gospel, July 19

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 19, 2024, which is the Friday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, July 18

Daily Gospel, July 17

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 12, 1-8.

Jesus was going through a field of grain on the sabbath. His disciples were hungry and began to pick the heads of grain and eat them.

When the Pharisees saw this, they said to him, “See, your disciples are doing what is unlawful to do on the sabbath.”

He said to them, “Have you not read what David did when he and his companions were hungry,

how he went into the house of God and ate the bread of offering, which neither he nor his companions but only the priests could lawfully eat?

Or have you not read in the law that on the sabbath the priests serving in the temple violate the sabbath and are innocent?

I say to you, something greater than the temple is here.

If you knew what this meant, ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice,’ you would not have condemned these innocent men.

For the Son of Man is Lord of the sabbath.”