Man killed while drinking with friends in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 19,2024 - 12:15 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man, who was having a drinking spree with some friends on early Friday morning, July 19, died after he was shot multiple times by a gunman in Brgy. Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

The fatal shooting incident happened along the Tres de Abril Street in Sitio Tuburan at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

The victim was identified as a certain Joshua Sy alias “Boyax,” from Sitio Callejon in Brgy. Labangon.

However, Sy was reportedly renting a place in Brgy. Punta Princesa.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of Labangon Police Station, narrated that the victim was on a drinking spree with some residents in the area at the time of the incident.

A man allegedly approached the group and suddenly drew a .45 caliber pistol. The assailant then continuously fired shots at Sy who managed to run away.

READ: Cebu City crime rate dropped by over 83% in 1stquarter of 2024 — CCPO

PCO: Lower crime rate during Marcos term vs previous admin

However, the suspect immediately chased after him. When the two men reached a small alley, the suspect shot Sy again until the magazine of the pistol was empty.

Sy collapsed on the ground after sustaining several gunshot wounds on different parts of his body. He died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the suspect immediately fled from the scene.

Operatives recovered from the crime scene six fired cartridges and deformed sluggers, according to Regidor.

He also said that they have already identified the suspect behind the shooting with the help of some eye-witnesses.

However, he opted not to disclose the suspect’s identity in order not to compromise the investigation.

The gunman was reportedly easily identified as his face was not covered during the attack.

According to Regidor, investigation showed that both the victim and suspect are alleged drug personalities.

He stated that the motive behind the killing is related to illegal drugs.

The victim was allegedly targeted after he was not able to pay for the illegal drugs that he received from the suspect.

As of this writing, Labangon policemen are conducting a hot-pursuit operation to apprehend the suspect. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP