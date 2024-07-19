Online gambling addiction: Measures in Cebu City to stop it pushed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Individuals struggling with gambling addiction are increasingly resorting to crime to fund their habits.

City Councilor Rey Gealon recently filed a resolution urging the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) to launch an information drive addressing the psychological effects of online gambling.

The resolution was approved on July 17 during the Cebu City Council’s regular session.

This comes after an incident involving a 27-year-old man who stole a phone to pay off his gambling debts.

In a report by CDN Digital on June 27, the case involves a man who snatched an expensive phone along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City.

The suspect admitted to pawning the stolen item for P16,000, purchasing three cell phones, and using the remaining funds to settle his debts. His addiction to the online game “Scatter” began with a win of P40,000, but this soon spiraled into continuous losses, compelling him to pawn his wife’s and his own phones so that he could continue to gamble.

Pagcor blocks 7,ooo illegal online gambling sites

Recently, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) reported on July 16 that it has blocked 5,793 illegal online gambling websites and apps.

In a Senate Committee on Ways and Means hearing, Pagcor Chairperson Alejandro Tengco said that since his appointment in 2022, the agency had identified 7,747 illegal gambling platforms, including e-sabong, mobile apps, offshore sites, chat rooms, and Facebook ads promoting illegal gaming.

According to Pagcor Senior Vice President Raul Villanueva, 5,793 of these sites—about 74.78 percent—have been successfully blocked. The remaining 1,954 continue to operate.

In Gealon’s resolution, he highlighted the need for immediate action. He also emphasized the psychological similarities between gambling addiction and substance abuse.

He noted that “gambling stimulates the brain’s reward system in much the same way as drugs or alcohol.” This addiction not only drains finances but also strains relationships and disrupts work.

With this Gealon, through his resolution, called for the Cebu City Health Department to conduct an information drive to educate the public about the dangers of online gambling addiction.

The resolution stresses that awareness and education are critical in preventing the spread of this addictive behavior.

Online gambling and its mental health impacts

Meanwhile, online gambling has been shown to have severe mental health impacts.

According to the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, gambling can lead to significant mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, and stress-related disorders.

The high-risk, high-reward nature of gambling creates a cycle of elation and despair that can destabilize an individual’s emotional state. Financial losses can compound these effects, leading to feelings of hopelessness and guilt.

The American Psychological Association also notes that gambling affects the brain by altering its reward system, leading to compulsive behavior.

This alteration occurs because gambling triggers the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward.

Over time, the brain begins to crave the dopamine release that comes with gambling, leading to a cycle of addiction. This cycle can be incredibly difficult to break, as the brain’s wiring is fundamentally altered, similar to the changes seen in individuals addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Moreover, gambling addiction often leads to social isolation. As individuals become more engrossed in gambling, they may neglect relationships with family and friends, leading to strained or broken relationships. This isolation can exacerbate mental health issues, creating a vicious cycle that is hard to escape.

Additionally, the financial strain caused by gambling can lead to significant stress and anxiety, impacting not only the individual but also their loved ones.

