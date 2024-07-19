Pebbling: The Fun, Modern Way to Say “I’m Thinking of You!”

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Memes and reels are the new trends to casually check on your friends and family.

Imagine not having to write out how you feel anymore, but rather, sending a video or meme that you and the recipient can instantly relate to. Lifesaver, right?

According to the internet—well, mostly according to TikTok—this action is called “pebbling.”

READ:

The term comes from gentoo penguins in Antarctica, who court by presenting rocks to each other. This is an action that shows their affection and intention.

In our world today, friends and family are fond of sharing links, videos, and memes that remind them of you.

But what are the usual contents that we often share or see with our friends and family?

Let’s have a quick rundown:

Encouragement

We all have those days when we feel like we are not ourselves. And real ones know and feel that you’ve been distant. A simple reel about encouragement can do the trick.

Food trip

From one place to another, there are tons of content about food on our social media. It can be a place where you haven’t been to, or something you want to cook with, with your friend or family. The food, places to see, and drinks can give you an idea that your family or friend is making sure you get to eat and drink good stuff too!

About Your Hobbies

If you’ve been doing a lot of things lately, your friends and family would send you links and reels of activities that you’ve been doing, tips, or even new ideas for you to try. In this way, they are making you feel they support you all the way.

About Relationships

Whether you are in your healing period, lover girl or boy era, there are posts for you. These may give you a lot of things to ponder about your relationships or your current status in life.

Travel Goals

Just to keep you excited about life outside the boredom of daily work and routines, some reels remind us how we should also try to see what’s outside. In short, to see the world! These reels or posts can either excite us or motivate us in our work.

Just for Laughs

Whether it’s a kid fighting off sleep while eating, or someone going off balance while riding a bike, these reels or posts can really make our day a little lighter. Just laughing at some jokes online and knowing that a person was thinking of you and hoping that it can brighten your day too, surely makes sneaky boredom run away.

With that being said, the act of “pebbling” with memes and reels is more than just a trend. It’s a modern way to show affection, support, and humor. So, the next time you see a meme that reminds you of someone, go ahead and send it. You might just make their day!