Jude Bacalso says sorry for Cebu resto waiter ‘sir’ incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It was a day filled with comments, banters, opinions and even memes.

All that fuss over a very controversial incident that involved a local personality, Jude Bacalso.

Bacalso is now in hot waters after a post of her reprimanding a staff member at a restaurant last Sunday, July 21, went viral.

Allegedly, Bacalso was not pleased when the server addressed her as “sir” resulting in Bacalso deciding to “educate” the server.

In the viral post, it was said that the server was standing in front of Bacalso for almost two hours.

The issue became the hottest topic now in Cebu.

And just a few hours before Monday ends, Bacalso, again, took to her Facebook account to air out her side.

She mentioned that she already have sat down today with the management, one crew member and the store supervisor who were present during the incident.

Unfortunately, the server involved was not present.

However, Bacalso shared that they had come to an agreement that they would be working closely in pursuing a more inclusive practice in the restaurant.

“I also realized that in the impassioned pursuit of my advocacy, I could have done with a little measure of kindness, sadly quite absent in the ruckus this has all unnecessarily created when it was made public without our knowledge. I made a personal apology to the group present, and requested if I may do so for the concerned waiter. I am also making it very public with this post, as it has become quite public fodder,” reads part of her post.

She also clarified that she did not deliberately asked the waiter to stand in front of her.

“ I would like also to reiterate that I did not demand that the waiter stand for the whole length of time, as I was explaining my side of the gender sensitivity issue, it was he who chose to stand in front of me as we waited for input from management, who I attempted to contact,” Bacalso added.

Bacalso also sends her apologies to the rest of the staff members who may have had a hard time when the incident happened and for how it has escalated.

Citing that she may have overstepped in trying to educate people on gender sensitivity.

“This is a huge chunk of humble pie that I must ingest, because I have erred. May we start here with, as the supervisor pointed out, an uphill path to reconciliation and we hope you will be able to allow us and yourselves to do so unhampered so we may all learn and heal from this,” she said.

Many have shared their thoughts and opinion about the incident and one notable comment came from manager and columnist Ogie Diaz.

