Misgendering incident? Jude Bacalso’s ‘restaurant drama’ sparks online outrage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The online world is buzzing on Monday morning in Cebu over an issue circulating online, involving local Cebu personality Jude Bacalso.

The issue has drawn attention due to an alleged misgendering of Bacalso.

John Calderon posted a lengthy account on his Facebook page on Sunday, July 21, describing an incident in a restaurant inside a Cebu mall.

He wasn’t commenting on the food or ambiance but on an employee who caught his and his mother’s attention.

According to his post, a server stood in front of a customer, who happened to be Bacalso, for about an hour and 49 minutes.

John’s post included photos of Bacalso, a writer, former TV personality, host in Cebu, and a proud member of the LGBTQIA community.

Calderon was referring to Bacalso, the customer who made the server stand in front of him in the busy restaurant.

Why was the server standing there?

Allegedly, the server misgendered Jude by calling him “sir.”

“I really thought tag-iya ka and you were just discussing things with the employee so we shrugged it off then continue roaming around sa Ayala. Wala jud ko nahimutang and I told my mom that it has been nearly 2 hours ingon ato ang pose sa server facing this guy namely Jude Bacalso. So ni-interfere ko and asked this guy Jude unsay nahitabo if tag-iya ba sya or customer. The guy Jude sarcastically said na “Go ask him (referring to the server) what happened.” Then I asked the server unsay nahitabo and ingon sha “Natawag nako shag sir.” then gibira nako ang server ngadto sa ilang staff room then this server broke down into tears and mura shag ga panic attack,” said John in his post.

He added that if Bacalso was trying to educate the server, this was not the right way to do it.

He noted that the restaurant was near the mall’s entrance and exit, so many people saw the incident.

“Bisan kinsa pa na ma-pobre or ma-datu wa kay katungod mu ingon ana kay tawo rana. Ikaw mismo kahibaw ka og asa ka gasugod dili ta mag hinilas. Wala lang jud ko naka video kay focus ko sa server na gahilak,” he added.

After the post went viral, Bacalso addressed the matter in a Facebook post.

“What transpired between me and the staff at a restaurant was a series of errors. Yes, I was addressed as sir. No, I did not scream or shout at the wait staff who did. My students call me sir and my nephews and nieces call me uncle, so it is no skin off my nose and it is funny to me that transphobes seem to think I am anguished by it. I am used to being misgendered, and if it is an honest mistake, I take that as an opportunity to educate,” said Bacalso.

She mentioned that she informed the restaurant’s owners and management about the incident, as she is friends with them.

She added that the misgendering was especially significant because one of the owners is a beautiful transwoman, as she noted in her post.

She did not deny that the staff member stood for hours.

“Did the staff stand there for hours? Yes, we were waiting to resolve it with the owners. Did I demand that he stand there as punishment? No. The supervisor was there when I discussed with the erring staff that perhaps a gender sensitivity seminar would benefit them. The supervisor acknowledged that this incident was a wake-up call to them and that they would welcome that opportunity,” Jude added.

CDN Digital reached out to Bacalso for her side and clarifications, but she has not yet responded.

The restaurant quickly addressed the matter, posting two statements on their Facebook page saying they are handling the incident internally.

