Mandaue City launches Move Mandaue app for faster service

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City launched the Move Mandaue Application on Monday, July 22, for faster delivery of services to residents.

The app aims to easily connect governance to residents through fast online communication. The app has links to government offices to easily connect the needs and announce the services offered.

Some of the information that will be posted includes programs for senior citizens, the city’s map with flood-prone areas, and the traffic situation.

“Like DRRM announcement, asa ang mga baha, high risk areas, makahatag og notice, [usually] madawat national DRRM man. Karun pwede ma-localize, kani nga sitio taas ang baha, kani nga street dili maagian,” said Atty. Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Business Permit Licensing Office.

The app launch was part of Mandaue’s Smart City Initiative. It can be downloaded on the Google Play Store for Android users.

The Move Mandaue App can also be used to connect to a limited free wifi that was already installed in seven barangays.

The city and its partner company, Synetcom Philippines Inc., aim to complete the installation of free wifi in 27 barangays and public spaces this year. The wifi will be installed in around 500 sites throughout the city.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that the installation of free wifi would help residents with their classes, work, or everyday activities.

For now, the wifi will be offered for free, but eventually, it will be offered for limited hours, and if a person wishes to continue to use the wifi, they will need to pay a lower price.

“Ang application, primary purpose niya is to minimize the digital divide. Alam naman natin na marami tayong kababayan na underserved, especially sa internet connectivity. Ang talagang purpose namin dito is to have affordable alternative sa mga existing na mga internet connectivity na ibinibigay ng mga ibang providers,” said Synetcom Philippines Inc. EVP Chona Luyahan.

The launching of the Move Mandaue App was attended by Serafin Barreto Jr., DILG Undersecretary for Public Safety, and Undersecretary Ariel Caculitan, Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs.

“Ito ang unang-una ang Mandaue [Free limited wifi]. Ito na ang kanilang magiging benchmark ng mga LGUs sa kanilang mga programa tungkol sa IT. Ito ang app nato ay malawak ang mararating at ang serbisyo ay mas magiging mabisa,” said Barreto.

“We are very happy. This is very inspiring for the city of Mandaue and the different cities and municipalities all over the country… The world has changed already. Our nation is continuously changing, and the City of Mandaue is one of those cities that continues to innovate and they are on the right track,” said Caculitan.

