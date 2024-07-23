Dancesport: The saving grace of Central Visayas in Palarong Pambansa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The inclusion of dancesport as a regular event in the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa 2024 significantly bolstered Central Visayas’ (Region 7) position in the medal rankings, ensuring a top-five finish.

Without the contributions of dancesport, Central Visayas would have missed nine crucial gold medals, jeopardizing its overall standing.

Beyond maintaining its position, Central Visayas exceeded last year’s gold medal count from the Palaro in Marikina City.

The region’s 29 gold medals in 2024 included a substantial contribution from dancesport, complemented by excellent performances in archery, which secured five golds courtesy of Dumaguete-based archers.

Just imagine where Central Visayas would’ve ranked if not for dancesport and the Dumaguete archers, who will eventually separate to represent the Negros Island Region in the future.

Thus, dancesport was a pivotal sport for Cebuano athletes in Palaro, considering it helped Cebu City in particular finish eighth overall in the division medal rankings among 180-plus LGUs/divisions.

Dancesport’s Deep Roots in Cebu

Dancesport has been synonymous with Cebuano culture for over three decades.

The Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC), the sport’s founding organization in the region, recorded its first competition in 1988.

Since then, dancesport has evolved into one of Cebu’s most beloved sports, thanks in large part to Edward Hayco, known as the “Father of Cebu Dancesport.”

Hayco’s journey from ballroom dancing to competitive dancesport revolutionized the activity in Cebu. His passion led to the organization of the Guinness World Record for the largest dance class in 2008 and the hosting of world-class dancesport competitions.

DTCC has also produced some of the country’s top dancesport athletes, including Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Wilbert Aunzo, Pearl Marie Cañeda, and Angelo Marquez.

For Hayco, the nine gold medals won by Cebu dancesport athletes at the Palarong Pambansa are a testament to the sport’s impact and the dancesport community’s enduring dedication.

A National Milestone

During a recent appearance on the Open Line News Media Forum, Hayco expressed his joy when Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. acknowledged Cebu as the “capital of dancesport in the Philippines.”

This recognition is a milestone that acknowledges years of hard work and dedication to elevating dancesport to mainstream status.

“The most emotional milestone was when the president declared Cebu as the dancesport capital of the Philippines,” said Hayco. “Before, dancesport was just a demo sport like weightlifting. Now, it’s a counted medal sport.”

Hayco also credited other sports like archery, gymnastics, and arnis for their roles in Central Visayas’ success at the Palarong Pambansa.

Looking Ahead

Hayco remains optimistic about Central Visayas’ prospects for next year’s Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte.

With a year to train and improve, especially in athletics and swimming, he believes the region can climb higher in the rankings.

Despite the challenges posed by long-term renovations of Cebu’s sports facilities, he is confident in the athletes’ potential.

In particular, the six silver medals won by public school gymnasts from the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu suggest a bright future.

“Those six silvers could turn into golds next year, along with more medals in athletics and dancesport,” Hayco predicted. “We aim to move from our current eighth place in division rankings to fourth.”

A Proud Moment

For Mitchloni Dinauanao, a rising star from DTCC and a six-gold medalist at the Palarong Pambansa with her partner Francis Dave Sombal, the inclusion of dancesport as a regular sport is a proud achievement.

“It’s a proud moment because dancesport is now a regular event at Palarong Pambansa,” Dinauanao told CDN Digital. “Last year, it wasn’t counted in the tally, but now we’ve helped Region 7 significantly.”

Dinauanao is optimistic about the future, noting that dancesport’s popularity is growing. She hopes this trend continues, inspiring more young athletes to join the sport.

