Forced evacuation on as 3rd alarm up in Marikina River

By: John Eric Mendoza - Reporter / @JEMendozaINQ - Inquirer.net | July 24,2024 - 01:14 PM

The Marikina River has reached third alarm Wednesday morning after its water level breached the 18-meter mark. (Arlene Lim / INQUIRER.net)

Forced evacuation is set to be carried out as the local government raises the third alarm in Marikina River, a Marikina city government office said on Wednesday morning.

The water level had reached 18 meters at 10:00 a.m., said the city government’s public information office.

Residents watch the Marikina river as it floods from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Joeal Capulitan)

The water is still continuously rising as it now reached 18.5 meters as of 10:56 a.m.

Typhoon Carina is enhancing the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” which is forecast to trigger heavy rains in Metro Manila and many parts of Luzon, according to the state weather bureau.

