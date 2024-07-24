Forced evacuation on as 3rd alarm up in Marikina River

Forced evacuation is set to be carried out as the local government raises the third alarm in Marikina River, a Marikina city government office said on Wednesday morning.

The water level had reached 18 meters at 10:00 a.m., said the city government’s public information office.

The water is still continuously rising as it now reached 18.5 meters as of 10:56 a.m.

Typhoon Carina is enhancing the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” which is forecast to trigger heavy rains in Metro Manila and many parts of Luzon, according to the state weather bureau.

