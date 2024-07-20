LIVE UPDATES: Tropical depressions Butchoy, Carina

Here are the latest updates on tropical depressions (TD) Butchoy and Carina.

LPA develops into tropical depressions

In a tropical cyclone update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its Facebook page, said that at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, the Low Pressure Areas (LPA) west of Batangas and east of Eastern Visayas developed into Tropical Depressions #ButchoyPH and #CarinaPH, respectively.

TD Butchoy

Pagasa said in a bulletin that Butchoy is unlikely to directly affect the country within the next three days. However, the Southwest Monsoon that it enhances may still bring moderate to heavy rains over the western portion of Luzon over the next three days.

The center of the eye of Butchoy was estimated based on all available data 535 km West of Tanauan City, Batangas.

Butchoy is forecast to move generally west northwestward until Saturday before turning more north northwestward beginning on Sunday, July 21.

On the track forecast, this tropical depression may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the next 12 hours.

Furthermore, a landfall scenario over Hainan, China is likely by late Sunday or early Monday, July 22.

TD Carina

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon currently enhanced by TD Butchoy will also be enhanced by TD Carina beginning on Sunday, July 21, resulting in moderate to heavy rains over the western portion of Luzon over the next three days, Pagasa said.

The center of the eye was estimated based on all available data 780 km East of Virac, Catanduanes.

Carina is forecast to move generally northwestward until Sunday. It is then forecast to decelerate while turning north northwestward on Monday before accelerating northward over the Philippine Sea towards the Ryukyu archipelago from Tuesday onwards.

In general, Pagasa said, Carina will generally have a mainly offshore path over the next five days and remain far from the Philippine landmass.

