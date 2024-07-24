Jerusalem itching to make first world title defense at home

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem, currently the only Filipino boxing world champion, is excited to make his first title defense in front of his countrymen in September.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion will face the unbeaten Mexican challenger, Luis “Flechita” Castillo, in Manila.

Melvin Jerusalem said it has always been his dream to win a world title and defend it on home soil.

“This has always been my dream—to fight and defend a world title here in the Philippines. Now that it’s happening, I’m leaving no stone unturned in my training,” he shared in an interview with CDN Digital.

Under the guidance of head coach Michael Domingo at the ZIP-Sanman Boxing Gym in Banawa, Cebu City, Jerusalem’s training is at the very least, rigorous.

“Our training camp is ongoing. I even started my training in Japan for two months,” he said.

Jerusalem’s journey to the top peaked when he defeated Yudai Shigeoka last March 31 in Nagoya, Japan.

Jerusalem knocked down Shigeoka twice, securing a split decision victory that ended the Philippines’ long hunt for a boxing world champion.

Now, facing Castillo, who has an unbeaten record of 21 fights and 13 knockouts, Melvin Jerusalem knows the stakes are high.

“Castillo is tall and has excellent timing. That’s why we’re working hard to ensure a decisive victory, especially since we’re fighting at home,” Jerusalem explained.

With a record of 22 wins, 12 by knockout, and three defeats, Jerusalem’s experience and resilience are his greatest strengths.

At 30 years old, this native of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, is fighting for both personal glory and national pride.

As the September showdown approaches, Jerusalem’s training intensifies. “I’m already 70% through with my training for this fight. Every session is crucial, and I’m pushing myself to the limit,” he said.

For Melvin Jerusalem, this fight is more than just a title defense—it’s a chance to cement his legacy as one of the all-time Filipino boxing greats.

