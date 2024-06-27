Melvin Jerusalem eyes three venues in PHL for first title defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight champion Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem eyes three venues in the Philippines for his first title defense in September.

The Cebu-based world champion fighting out of ZIP-Sanman Boxing Gym recently announced his upcoming first title defense through MP Promotions chief and boxing’s only eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

The 30-year-old Jerusalem, the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweight champion, is eyeing Masbate, Manila, or General Santos City as possible venues for his first title defense.

Melvin Jerusalem, the lone Filipino boxing world champion is scheduled to defend his title against a dangerous Mexican prospect, Luis “Flechita” Castillo. Castillo is undefeated in 21 fights with 13 knockouts and one draw.

READ:

However, Castillo hasn’t fought an opponent as experienced and accomplished as Melvin Jerusalem (22-3, 12KOs) who has defeated two Japanese world champions.

In fact, Castillo, 26, of Sinaloa, Mexico hasn’t fought outside his country.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem’s career was forged in fire after fighting three world championships and winning two of them. Jerusalem’s first world title fight in 2017 came up short when he lost to Thai Wanheng Menayothin by unanimous decision.

Fast forward to 2023, Jerusalem dethroned erstwhile WBO world champion Masataka Taniguchi via a sensational second-round technical knockout in Japan, and in 2024, he ousted WBC world champion Yudai Shigeoka via split decision despite flooring the latter twice.

Despite his success, Jerusalem also faced a major setback when he lost his WBO world title to Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico in 2023.

Melvin Jerusalem committed a huge blunder when he accepted Golden Boy Promotions’ offer to defend his title in Puerto Rico where he lost by a seventh-round stoppage.

Today, Jerusalem and his camp finally learned their lesson not to gamble a fight in enemy territory and eyes three venues for his September title defense.

Although the formal announcement is yet to be made soon, Melvin Jerusalem continues to train in Cebu after wrapping up an extended training camp in Japan with his manager Nobuyuki Matsuura.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP