Navigating LH Paragon Group’s growth from MSME to industry giant

Mr. Bernie H. Liu, the Chairman and CEO of the LH Paragon Group, shared profound insights tracing the conglomerate’s remarkable journey from its modest beginnings over sixty years ago to its current stature, illustrating the theme “Start-up to Starship,” during the “Padayon Cebu: A Summit to Inspire, Promote & Grow MSMEs” organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry held at the City Sports Club Cebu on June 25, 2024.

From its simple beginnings, the LH Paragon Group of Companies has grown to what it is today thanks in large part to how our founders authentically lived out their true selves. Rather than creating a contrived set of corporate values, our founders championed good, honest, hard work. They believed that people should always help each other out, that family is important, and that God should always come first. Mr. Bernie H. Liu

Chairman and CEO of the LH Paragon Group

In celebration of Cebu Business Month 2024, Padayon Cebu aims to foster growth and innovation among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through a sharing of insights, success stories and innovative solutions from thought leaders across different industries.

Mr. Liu shared the inspiring story of the Group’s founders, the late Knight Leo Lim Liu and Dame Norma Liu, from their early beginnings in the lumber business sixty years ago, to how the Group has grown and diversified over the years, to its current portfolio of businesses across different industries— from fashion retailing, wood distribution, real estate property development, food retailing, and primary healthcare, among others.

Remaining steadfast to the Group’s core values of stewardship through entrepreneurship, Mr. Liu echoes, “From its simple beginnings, the LH Paragon Group of Companies has grown to what it is today thanks in large part to how our founders authentically lived out their true selves. Rather than creating a contrived set of corporate values, our founders championed good, honest, hard work. They believed that people should always help each other out, that family is important, and that God should always come first.

As we got older and started joining the business, we became acutely aware about the importance of safeguarding what our founders bequeathed to us. We were not simply business owners, but stewards who inherited the vision, values, and purpose of our founders.”

He continues, “As the second generation continues to steer the group, our third generation, has commenced training within our ranks. We are well aware that the LH Paragon Group has transcended beyond our individual selves, bearing the weight of thousands of employees and business partners, and thousands more of their family members who rely on us for their livelihood. Staying true to the dreams our Founders pursued, we are committed to propelling their vision forward and ensuring that the legacy they had entrusted us with, endures, for generations to come.”

Today, LH Paragon continues on with its legacy of entrepreneurship and stewardship through wood distribution with Matimco, healthcare with Keralty Prime, food services with Greentree Food Solutions, real estate with Oakridge Realty Development Corporation, social responsibility through the LH Foundation, and fashion retail, with Golden ABC or The Penshoppe Group, which is comprised of the brands Penshoppe, OXGN, Regatta, ForMe, Memo, and Bocu.

