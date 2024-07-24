menu
Mallworld Philippine Cinema

SM Cinema Cebu unveils The Event Screen, the new era in entertainment and events at SM City Cebu

- July 24, 2024

SM Cinema in SM City Cebu launches The Event Screen, a versatile new offering perfect for a wide range of activities including karaoke, private movie screenings, gaming, meetings, and even product launches.

SM Cinema continues to innovate and provide customers with unique and enjoyable experiences. The Event Screen is a testament to SM Cinema’s commitment to offering the best in entertainment and event solutions.

The Event Screen

 

The Event Screen is designed to provide an exceptional experience for all types of events. Equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, it ensures superior sound and picture quality, making every occasion memorable. The comfortable, private lounge setting of The Event Screen adds an extra touch of exclusivity, allowing guests to enjoy their events in a premium environment.

The Event Screen

SM Cinema continues to innovate and provide customers with unique and enjoyable experiences. The Event Screen is a testament to SM Cinema's commitment to offering the best in entertainment and event solutions.

Event Screen

For bookings and inquiries, please contact SM Cinema Cebu at (032) 2313447 or visit the SM Cinema office located at the third level of SM City Cebu.

