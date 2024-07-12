Women Strong Network opens Hybrid Trade Fair in SM City Cebu

The Women Strong Network proudly launched its much-anticipated Hybrid Trade Fair today at the lower ground floor of SM City Cebu.

SM Supermalls has been advocating for women’s empowerment by providing women entrepreneurs platforms to showcase their potential and achievements.

This exciting event, which runs until Sunday, brings together women entrepreneurs from across the region, showcasing their diverse and innovative products.

The Hybrid Trade Fair aims to support and empower women-owned businesses by providing them with a platform to exhibit their goods and services. Visitors can expect to find a wide array of products, including fashion items, handmade crafts, beauty and wellness products, food items, and more. The event not only highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women but also promotes local businesses and fosters community engagement.

The trade fair features physical booths allowing attendees to shop and interact with vendors. The hybrid format ensures that the event is accessible to a wider audience, catering to the needs of both in-person and online shoppers.

The Women Strong Network invites everyone to visit the Hybrid Trade Fair at SM City Cebu and support the incredible women entrepreneurs participating in this event. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to discover amazing products and be part of a community that champions women’s empowerment.

SM Supermalls has been advocating for women’s empowerment by providing women entrepreneurs platforms to showcase their potential and achievements.

To know more about SM Supermalls’ programs for women, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Embassy of France brings French Film Festival in SM City Cebu