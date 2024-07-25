Cebu City drug bust: P13.9M shabu seized, man nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers arrested a big-time drug suspect during an operation in Cebu City on Wednesday, July 24, and confiscated suspect shabu estimated to be worth over P13.9 million.

The arrested man was identified as 31-year-old “Argie.”

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), in a statement, tagged “Argie” as a big-time drug suspect after they caught him with more than 2 kilos of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation.

The anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted at Sitio Dubusteha in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

It was a joint operation by personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU-7) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Operatives confiscated 2.050 kilos of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P13,900,000 from Argie.

The confiscated illegal substances were forwarded to the Regional Forensic Unit 7 for analysis and examination, stated PRO-7.

As of this writing, the suspect is in the custody of police while charges of possession and sale of illegal drugs are being readied against him.

“This is the result of our sustained efforts to earn the trust and confidence of the community, ensuring integrity in the conduct of police operations in accordance with police operational procedures. We could not have achieved this without the overwhelming support from the Central Visayas community,” PRO7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

