Talisay drug bust: Woman nabbed with P10.2 million worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of P10.2 million worth of suspected shabu was confiscated from a woman, tagged as a high-value individual (HVI), during a drug bust in Brgy. Bulacao, Talisay City, Cebu on early Friday morning, July 19.

Personnel of the Talisay City Police Station conducted the anti-illegal drugs operation at around 12:48 a.m. on Friday.

The subject of the operation was identified as a 22-year-old woman who goes by the alias “Kulot.”

Kulot is jobless and is a resident of Sitio Hawud, Brgy. Bulacao, Talisay City.

Police, in a report, described Kulot as a HVI.

Operatives seized 1,500 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated average market value of P10,200,000 from the suspect.

In addition, they confiscated a mobile phone believed to have been used for drug transactions.

The confiscated drug evidence will be submitted to Cebu Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory examination, stated the report.

Meanwhile, Kulot was brought to the custodial facility of the Talisay City Police Station, where she is currently detained.

As of this writing, authorities are preparing to file drug charges against her.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay City Police Station, that the buy-bust stemmed from a report from a confidential informant.

READ: P4.8M ‘shabu’ seized in 3 drug busts in Central Visayas

Drug war’s ‘new face’

They reportedly received information that the suspect is allegedly involved in a large scale of illegal drug business.

Operatives then conducted monitoring of the subject for one week before she was finally apprehended on Friday.

Pagayud revealed that the arrested suspect started her illegal drug business in 2022.

Kulot allegedly began as a small time pusher before she was gradually entrusted to hold large amounts of drugs when she gained the trust and confidence of her supplier.

She typically disposes up to two kilos of illegal drugs per week covering Barangays Bulacao, Candulawan, Tabunok, Lagang, San Isidro of Talisay City and some areas of Cebu City. /clorencian

Paguyod added that the woman’s arrest will lead to the disbandment of their group responsible for the proliferation of illegal drug trades in the city.

He stated that they are now conducting follow up operations for the possible arrest of other cohorts and members of the group. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP