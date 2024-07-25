Central Visayas surpasses last year’s PRISAA games medal haul 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas (Region 7) remained on top of the senior division’s medal rankings in the penultimate day of the National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games 2024 in Legazpi City, Albay.

By 12 noon on Wednesday, July 25, Central Visayas had secured a staggering 66 gold medals, complemented by 33 silvers and 34 bronzes.

This performance surpassed their previous year’s total of 63 golds, 21 silvers, and 28 bronzes achieved in Zamboanga City.

Bernard Ricablanca, PRISAA’s deputy secretary general for Visayas, credited the combined efforts of athletes from Cebu and Bohol, who excelled in weightlifting, swimming, athletics, taekwondo, and other individual sports.

“It’s a combined effort of Cebu and Bohol athletes. For me, Bohol athletes contributed significantly this year, especially in weightlifting. Their outstanding performance greatly helped. They really delivered,” Ricablanca told CDN Digital.

“Our medal tally is uncatchable now, considering there are only a few events left,” he added.

Trailing Central Visayas in the rankings was the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with a medal tally of 33 golds, 23 silvers, and 31 bronzes, followed by Western Visayas (Region 6) with 24 golds, 22 silvers, and 19 bronzes.

Meanwhile, in the youth division, Central Visayas held the fifth spot with 11 golds, 20 silvers, and 6 bronzes. The host region, Bicol, led this division with a tally of 52 golds, 39 silvers, and 38 bronzes.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, Central Visayas athletes delivered stellar performances across the board.

Ricablanca assured that all participants remained safe despite the heavy rains experienced throughout the event.

“So far, our accommodations are safe. The athletes are fine, with PNP officers and assigned teachers providing security. We only experienced intermittent interruptions in water and electricity,” added Ricablanca.

CV rakes in 19 golds in swimming

Central Visayas’ swimmers concluded their campaign with a commanding 19-gold medal haul.

This achievement was a combined effort from swimmers representing the University of San Carlos (USC), PMI Colleges Bohol, University of Bohol (UB), University of Cebu (UC), and Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU).

In addition to the 19 golds, they secured 17 silvers and 11 bronzes. USC’s Jehaosh Garrido was named the “Most Outstanding Swimmer,” leading the team with three golds, one silver, and one bronze.

Other gold medalists from Central Visayas included Dan Macaranas (PMI), Anton Talisaysay (USC), Reu Tiu (USC), Andrei Valencia (UB), Beatriz Cimafrancia (USC), Allen Vizcarra (USC), Renz Wynn Corbin (USC), Renzo Pahaganas (USC), Fionna Alcoseba (USC), Nicole Marie Del Rosario (USC), Eim Espina (USC), and Cecille Mole (USC).

