Palaro athletes, with voided records, get support of PSC official

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 11 track and field athletes, whose Palarong Pambansa records were nullified due to inaccuracies in the measurement of the track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), will receive help and support from the government sports agencies.

Edward Hayco, Philippine Sports Commission commissioner, said at the Open Line News Forum earlier this week that he pledged his support to these affected athletes.

Hayco said this as he expressed deep regret over the situation, describing the loss of the athletes’ record-breaking performances as “inconsolable.”

“No amount of apology can change the fact that their hard work and sacrifices were wasted due to the negligence in measuring the oval,” Hayco lamented. “You can’t just say, ‘It’s okay, try again next year.’ It’s not that simple. Sometimes, when faced with such loss, all you can do is be there for them, silently supporting and cheering them on.”

Hayco, however, did not specify in detail how he could support and help these athletes, but he planned to reach out the National Academy of Sports (NAS) to ensure that these athletes would receive the attention they deserved.

He said that he would ask Professor Josephine “Joy” B. Reyes, executive director of NAS, to reach out to the 11 athletes.

“We will work with NAS and local government units to identify these 11 athletes. Once we have their names, we’ll find a way for the NAS to get in touch with them and provide the necessary support,” Hayco said.

Aside from that, he also said that he would collaborate with other athletic bodies in the government to see how they could help these affected athletes.

He also said that this setback could be turned into a positive thing.

“Sometimes, a setback can be a blessing in disguise. The sympathy can draw attention and help nurture their talents,” Hayco said.

However, again, he did not give the details on how this could be done.

The athletes whose Palarong Pambansa records were nullified are:

Jerico Cadag (3,000-meter steeplechase, secondary boys)

Gabriel Cervantes (2,000m walk, secondary boys)

Ivan Cabanda (2,000m walk, secondary boys)

Vincent Claude Durana (2,000m walk, secondary boys)

Jay-R Regencia (2,000m walk, secondary boys)

Kate Mantawel (2,000m walk, secondary girls)

Sep Blessee Placido (2,000m walk, secondary girls)

4x100m relay, secondary boys (Carlos Miguel Nacaro, Virgilio Ramos Jr., John Clinton Mitchel Abetong, Adrian Magsino)

4x400m relay, elementary girls (Ayena Dhawn Cabalfin, Chrishia Mabasa, Karen Bala-an, Princess Mae Lachica)

Princess Mae Lachica (400m hurdles, elementary girls)

Their records were nullified after it was discovered that the CCSC oval was short by 0.88 meters due to a lane painting error.

