Cataraja surges to top of WBO super flyweight rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Unbeaten Cebuano sensation Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja is poised for a blockbuster showdown as he ascended to the No. 1 spot in the WBO super flyweight rankings.

With this ascent, Cataraja is on the verge of securing a mandatory challenger position against his former sparring partner, the current WBO super flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka of Japan.

The 29-year-old Cataraja’s rise to the top comes after his impressive performances under the ZIP-Sanman Boxing Gym banner.

His talent and skill have not gone unnoticed, earning him a reputation as a sought-after sparring partner for several top-tier Japanese boxers.

Among those he has helped prepare for big fights are Japanese boxing icons, including the formidable Naoya “Monster” Inoue.

Cataraja’s journey to this point has been marked by resilience and dedication. Despite being ranked No. 1 multiple times in his division, world title opportunities have eluded him—until now.

The former ALA Boxing Gym standout boasts an impressive professional record of 17 wins, with 13 of those victories coming by knockout. His accolades include the WBO Youth and the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight titles.

On the other hand, Tanaka, also 29, has carved out his own impressive career with a 20-1 record, including 11 knockouts.

He clinched the WBO super flyweight title in February by defeating Mexican Christian Bacasegua Rangel via unanimous decision at Tokyo’s Kokugikan Arena.

As Cataraja prepares for this potential clash, he will look to capitalize on his hard-earned ranking and seize the opportunity to claim his first world title.

Behind Cataraja in the current WBO super flyweight rankings are the experienced Nicaraguan Cristofer Rosales and South Africa’s Phumelele Cafu, both of whom will be watching closely as this scenario unfolds.

