Quest for Champions: Noy Pacing Boxing Gym hosts amateur slugfest

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL— Twelve exciting amateur boxing fights will be featured in the ninth installment of the “Quest for Champions” fight card on Saturday, July 27, at the Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

This amateur boxing event is organized by veteran boxing trainer and champion maker Brix Flores who aims to discover diamond in the rough talents.

The main event pits Mark Noel Semblante of Tipolo, Mandaue City against Zyrus Dela Serna of Quilaton Boxing Gym in the 48-50 kilogram division.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features Joebert Bongcales of Barangay Pagsabungan versus Jayson Dela Cerna, also from Quilaton Boxing Gym in the 38-40 kgs category.

Also fighting in this fight card backed by former WBF and WBO regional champion Neil John Tabanao are Alt Boxing Gym’s Geoff Evan Tanson between Marvin Villafuerte of Barangay Ibabao.

The rest of the fight card features Jhon Rio Joren vs. Noah Quilaton, Popoy Deliguero vs. Vincent Jay Libradella, Nick Lasado vs. Joshua Nuñez, Kenneth Samban vs. John Deep Casipit, Adrian Decio vs. Aira Jane Apa, Francis Arante vs. Joefrey Bragat, Pandex Bongcales vs. Denver Aimaya, Darwin Abarquez vs. John Peter Talingting, and Jerson Inon vs. Janz Quilaton.

The first bout will start at 2:00 p.m.

