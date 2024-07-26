World Youth Scrabble Championships tourney unfolds this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Some of the country’s best word wizards will clash in the two-day World Youth Scrabble Championships-Qualifying Tournament at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu, tomorrow, Saturday, July 27.

According to the organizers from the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA), they are expecting around a hundred entries in the tournament.

It includes over 20 invited elite players from Metro Manila, Marawi, Butuan, Iligan, and other parts of the country. They will go up against Cebu’s top bets in Joel Toroy, Jowar Ayuno, Dart Eslao, Learjet Dela Cruz, and Marte Toroy.

The winning word wizards will get the chance to compete in the grand finals, with the champion to represent the Philippines in the World Youth Scrabble Championships in Citrus Waskaduwa, Sri Lanka in September.

The tournament format will be a Swiss system, 16 games “King of the Hill” competition. The tournament will be divided into two divisions, the elite and professionals.

Cash prizes await the champions in each category, so as the second to fifth placers, with medals.

The CSA collaborated with the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and the Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines, Inc. (USAPI).

