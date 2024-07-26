PMI to pay tribute to late Chino Trinidad in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 17’

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL — The upcoming “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” boxing event was set to mark a milestone collaboration between PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions and the late veteran sports journalist Chino Trinidad on July 27 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Tragically, Trinidad passed away suddenly on July 13, 2024, casting a shadow over what was to be the debut live broadcast of the boxing event.

Despite this tragic loss, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, led by promoter and manager Floriezyl Echavez-Podot, has decided to honor Trinidad’s memory by pushing through with the live broadcast in multiple platforms as planned.

The main event will feature the WBO Oriental super featherweight showdown between PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel Vitor and China’s Yeerjialahashi Laayibieke.

For Podot, this event is not only a tribute but also a poignant reminder of Trinidad’s vision to bring top-tier boxing to Filipino audiences across various platforms.

“Every promotion we undertake aims to surpass the last, ,” Podot shared during the “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” press conference at the Tagbilaran City Hall on Friday.

Podot expressed deep gratitude for Trinidad’s invaluable contributions, despite their short-lived partnership in boxing.

“We are incredibly thankful to Chino and his team for helping us achieve this significant milestone. The support we received, even in the short time we worked together, was invaluable,” he said.

“This event holds special meaning for us, as it represents not only a step forward for PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions. It’s also special because of Chino Trinidad. We had the privilege of working closely with him, and his mentorship was instrumental. We hope to honor his legacy by exceeding his expectations.”

With that in mind, “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” will still feature its maiden live broadcast on Blast TV, with simultaneous coverage on Tap Sports via Cignal and Sky Cable, ensuring that Filipino boxing fans across the country can join in the excitement.

The event will also feature commentary by the renowned “ The Dean” Quinito Henson.

Despite the circumstances, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions remains committed to delivering an unforgettable event in memory of Chino Trinidad.

