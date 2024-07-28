Fuel price rollback expected this week

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies are expected to roll back fuel prices this week.

Based on Unioil’s advisory over the weekend, the per-liter prices of diesel may drop by 50 centavos to 70 centavos. Gasoline prices are also expected to dip by 40 centavos to 60 centavos per liter.

Rodela Romero, director of the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau, said gasoline prices may see a rollback of 70 centavos to 95 centavos a liter.

Meanwhile, the drop in the per-liter prices of diesel and kerosene may range from 70 centavos to 95 centavos, and 80 centavos to 90 centavos, respectively.

The official added that a 15-day price freeze for kerosene and 11-kilogram and below liquefied petroleum gas has been imposed following the declaration of a state of calamity in some areas due to the impact of Supertyphoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Last week, DOE and industry players announced a mixed movement in the pump prices of petroleum products due to uncertain demand globally.

