Fuel price hike set for 3rd straight week

By: Lisbet K. Esmael - Philippine Daily Inquirer | June 30,2024 - 12:37 PM

Fuel prices

Motorists refuelling at a gas station in Quezon City ahead of another fuel price increase. —Inquirer file photo/Lyn Rillon

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel products may become more costly next week, marking the third consecutive week of hikes due to external factors, according to forecasts from industry players.

Based on the forecast of Unioil released on Saturday, the per-liter prices of diesel may climb by 50 centavos to 70 centavos. Meanwhile, gasoline prices may rise by 70 centavos to 90 centavos a liter.

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) projections also showed slight upward adjustments.

The DOE said the increases in the per-liter prices of diesel and kerosene may range from 30 centavos to 60 centavos, and 20 centavos to 40 centavos, respectively.

For gasoline, it expects the per-liter price to go up by 50 centavos to 80 centavos.

