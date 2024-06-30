Fuel price hike set for 3rd straight week
MANILA, Philippines — Fuel products may become more costly next week, marking the third consecutive week of hikes due to external factors, according to forecasts from industry players.
Based on the forecast of Unioil released on Saturday, the per-liter prices of diesel may climb by 50 centavos to 70 centavos. Meanwhile, gasoline prices may rise by 70 centavos to 90 centavos a liter.
The Department of Energy’s (DOE) projections also showed slight upward adjustments.
The DOE said the increases in the per-liter prices of diesel and kerosene may range from 30 centavos to 60 centavos, and 20 centavos to 40 centavos, respectively.
For gasoline, it expects the per-liter price to go up by 50 centavos to 80 centavos.
ALSO READ:
Fuel prices in Cebu City up by as much as P1.75 starting June 25
Another big-time fuel price hike looms
Fuel prices may increase by up to P2 this week
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.