House to receive on Monday the proposed P6.3T budget for 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang will submit its proposed national budget for 2025 amounting to P6.3 trillion to the House of Representatives on Monday.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, in a statement on Sunday, said the chamber will receive the proposed budget from Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

The speaker noted the lawmakers are ready to start committee deliberations.

“We will make sure that enough funds will be allocated for social services and for programs that will sustain our economic growth,” Romualdez said.

Earlier, the House leader guaranteed the approval of the budget and other priority bills under the Marcos administration before the end of September or the first recess of Congress in October.

The lawmaker said the 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP) is submitted to Congress within 30 days after Sona, as stated under the 1987 Constitution.

It is called the General Appropriations Act when signed into law by the president.

The speaker said the House “would align its version of the 2025 budget with Marcos’ spending priorities and his Agenda for Prosperity.”

Following the typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon, Romualdez inspected flooded areas in Metro Manila.

He also committed to reviewing and updating the flood control projects in the National Capital Region and in other parts of the country that were easily affected by the floods.

