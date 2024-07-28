Chinese boxer snatches Vitor’s WBO Oriental title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a turn of events that left the local crowd in shock, Chinese boxer Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke delivered a stunning upset in Tagbilaran City, decisively dethroning hometown favorite Virgel “Valiente” Vitor for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” fight card on Saturday evening, July 28.

Arriving only on the eve of the weigh-in, skepticism surrounded the 24-year-old Laayibieke’s preparedness against the hard-hitting Boholano prospect from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

Yet, Laayibieke silenced the entire Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium with a fifth-round technical knockout, marking a dramatic conclusion to the fight card put up by the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

The upset was so profound that many Boholano fans left the venue immediately, while Vitor’s relatives watched in tears as their champion was dismantled in a one-sided affair.

From the opening bell, Laayibieke dominated.

Precision and control

Judge Edward Ligas revealed afterward that he didn’t award Vitor a single round, citing the Chinese boxer’s precision and control.

Vitor, though courageous, was knocked down in the third round. Despite his efforts, most of his punches either missed or were blocked, a stark contrast to his previous victory in March against Korean Tae Sun Kim, which earned him the WBO Oriental title.

Laayibieke had confidently predicted an eight-round victory but was surprised when seasoned referee Danrex Tapdasan stopped the fight at 1:06 in the fifth round due to the punishment Vitor had endured.

A powerful left straight from Laayibieke wobbled Vitor, and sensing victory, the Beijing-based southpaw from M23 Boxing Gym, unleashed a relentless barrage that forced the stoppage.

“Vitor is a strong fighter, but I came in ready,” Laayibieke said through a translator.

“I want to thank PMI Promotions for bringing me here. I love Bohol, I love fighting here in the Philippines, and I want to fight here again,” he added.

With this victory, Laayibieke improved his record to 10 wins, 7 by knockout, with 2 defeats, while Vitor’s record dropped to 22-4, with 15 knockouts.

Not in peak condition

In a post-fight interview, Vitor admitted he was not in peak condition.

“My mind and body just didn’t work together. My mind wanted my feet to move, but my body wouldn’t respond. I felt heavy and couldn’t counterpunch fast enough,” he said.

But despite the setback, Vitor vowed to come back stronger.

“I promise my supporters that I will return as a champion. This is not the end for me.”

Vitor’s promoter, Floriezyl Echavez-Podot, acknowledged the loss but highlighted the success of the event.

“This is our promise that we will surpass our previous Kumong Bol-Anon edition. As you’ve witnessed production-wise, it’s better than the previous promotions. Overall, we are glad with the results. Of course, our boxer here from China is a very good boxer. He was able to showcase his skills, and of course Vitor, there’s his Boholano character to not give up, kinulang lang talaga. It was a very good fight, it’s a reminder what PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions is capable of,” said Podot.

The “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” fight card achieved a significant milestone by broadcasting live on both television and a mobile app, thanks to a long-term partnership with the late Chino Trinidad and his production team. Adding to the event’s prestige, Filipino sports icon “The Dean” Quinito Henson provided commentary for the main card.

