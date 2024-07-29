Tanod killed in his own house in Cebu City on Sunday afternoon
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Still unidentified perpetrators killed a barangay tanod (village watchman in English) while inside his house here on Sunday, July 28.
The victim was identified as Reynaldo Saavedra, 50, who worked as a barangay tanod in Barangay Sawang Calero.
How Cebu City Tanod was killed
Based on initial investigations from the police, Saavedra was lying down on a sofa in his living room in his house in Barangay Sawang Calero past 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Suddenly, two men dressed in black long sleeves and with their heads covered in helmet, barged in and then proceeded in firing towards the barangay tanod.
Witnesses told investigators they saw the two perpetrators flee from the victim’s house after hearing the gunshots.
Probe continues
Saavedra’s relatives immediately brought him to a nearby hospital but he eventually succumbed to the multiple gunshot wounds on his body.
Meanwhile, the San Nicolas Police Station (Station 6) continue to investigate the reason behind Saavedra’s killing, including finding out the identities of the suspects.
