Fatal road collision kills former Tuburan barangay captain

By: by Paul Lauro, Paul Lauro - CDN Correspondent | July 28,2024 - 10:40 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former barangay captain from Tuburan died after a collision between his pickup and a dump truck in Tabuelan town, northern Cebu on Saturday, July 27.

Investigators confirmed the tragedy occurred along the National Highway in Sitio Kampatok, Barangay Dalid in the town. The victim was identified as Vicente Mangabon Pontillas.

Pontillas, 52, was an ex-barangay captain of Barangay II in Tuburan town, northern Cebu.

The fatal collision also injured the deceased village chief’s son, Michael Guipo Pontillas, 25, who was driving the ill-fated pick-up truck.

Based on investigations from the Tabuelan police, the Pontillas’ were headed south, towards Barangay Lugo in Sogod town when it collided with a dump truck driven by Richard Dacua Matugas, 27, from Barangay Marmol, Tuburan.

The pickup was severely damaged, and both victims were taken to the nearest hospital with serious injuries.

Unfortunately, the older Pontillas did not survive, while his son remains under observation as of this writing.

Matugas, the driver of the truck, is currently under custody and may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property. /clorenciana

