PFA is back at SM Seaside Cebu to hold its flagship Franchise Expo

The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) is back to hold its flagship regional franchise exhibit featuring about 50 exhibitors representing 200 brands in SM Seaside City Cebu on Aug. 2-3. Franchise Negosyo para as Cebu is part of the year-long regional roadshow that PFA has prepared for 2024.

The franchise expo will showcase international, national, and homegrown Cebu franchises such as Mr. Potato, The Lemon Co., Islands Souvenirs, and Mr. Lemon. For the first time in Cebu, the event will conduct a Franchise Forum on Building Globally Competitive Brands featuring esteemed industry leaders – PFA President Mr. Joseph Tanbuntiong, who is the CEO of JFC Philippines and Jollibee Global Head of Jollibee Foods Corporation, and Mr. Steve Benitez, the Chairman & CEO of Bo’s Coffee. This Forum will be moderated by no less than Dr. Carl Balita, the President of Dr Carl Balita Review Center.

The 2-day event will also feature FREE educational seminars on How to Invest in the Right Franchise, and Future Proof Your Brand & Business by Bluethumb’s Brand Experience Director, Ms. Cherry Kho.

“Our Cebu event this year is bigger compared to the previous years as we are aiming to have more activities here at Queen City of the South. There’s so much progress and potential for businesses to thrive here in Cebu and neighboring cities and regions.” said PFA Chairman Mr. Chris Lim, “We have constantly seen our franchise expos in Cebu also attract visitors from Mindanao.”

Mr. Lim, who is also the CEO of Francorp Philippines, the franchise developer behind franchise mega brands like Jollibee, Potato Corner, TGP, and many more, will be one of the speakers at the How to Franchise Your Business seminar which will be held at the Summit Galleria for a fee on Aug. 3, 2024. This seminar is designed for business owners who want to grow their business both in number and in location – even overseas.

Registration to visit the expo is also free. Register now to skip the queue: https://www.pfa.org.ph/regionalevents

