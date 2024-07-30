Little boy from Cebu cries after knowing 1st day of school is over

CEBU CITY, Philippines— School gates and corridors are actually the loudest during dismissal time.

Students and pupils rush out of their rooms to play outside with their friends or hurry to the loving arms of their guardians and parents by the gate.

Well, this scene is mostly common, but this little boy’s first day struggle was a stand out.

Sander Albero, 4, a kindergartner, who gave his mother, Bella, a huge surprise when he said he didn’t want to leave school.

Bella shared with CDN Digital the video of Sander after school inside their car telling his mom, he would just sleep inside the car because he would still want to stay or go to school.

In a short interview with CDN Digital, Bella said in a jest.

“Hopefuly taman college na.hahaha.”

(Hopefully, this [attitude] stays until college.)

Meaning, she hopes the eagerness of Sander in his first week in school will continue until he reaches college.

She mentioned that Sander is a very jolly kid and must have enjoyed the company of his classmates and the new environment.

Netizens were also amused of how Sander reacted after school and shared their experiences as parents and guardians too.

Some said that they envied Sander because of how he wanted to stay in school while they struggled to leave their kids in school.

It’s always somehow different from each parent and guardian on how their kids would react to going and staying in school.

The video which was uploaded on the CDN Digital Facebook page Monday, July 30, has already been played over 100,000 times with 135 shares as of Tuesday, July 31.

To all students, pupils, teachers, parents and guardians, here’s to another safe, happy and fulfilling school year, Siloys!