Sara Duterte makes plea: Physically or online, protection for her family

MANILA, Philippines —Protection for her family.

This was Vice President Sara Duterte’s appeal after the recall of 75 police officers from her personal protection team.

On Facebook, Duterte said she hopes for nothing more than her family’s safety, as she thanked Senators Bato Dela Rosa, Robin Padilla, and Bong Go for their support after the Philippine National Police (PNP) pulled out its men from the Vice President’s security group.

Dela Rosa earlier called on former police and army personnel to volunteer as security for Duterte.

“Huwag kayong mag-alala sa akin. At hindi ninyo kailangan mag-ambag ng pera para sa security ko. Ang pagtatrabaho sa pamahalaan ay pag-alay ng buhay para sa bayan. Alam nating lahat na bahagi ito ng serbisyo,” Duterte said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Don’t worry about me. And you don’t need to contribute money for my security. Working in the government means sacrificing one’s life for the people. We all know it’s part of the service.)

READ MORE:

PNP removes all 75 cops from Sara security detail

Sara Duterte: Removal of my PNP security a ‘political harassment’

“Isa lang ang hiling ko sa inyo – ang kaligtasan ng aking pamilya. Huwag ninyong payagan ang anumang karahasan sa aking ina, asawa at apat na anak, personal man o sa internet. At kung sakali man, huwag ninyong palampasin ang sinumang gagawa ng kapahamakan laban sa kanila,” Duterte added.

(I have only one request from you – the safety of my family. Do not let any act of violence against my mother, husband, and four children, either in person or online. And just in case, don’t overlook anyone who would harm them.)

Duterte, however, did not mention if there was any confirmed “threat” against her and her family. Although, in a previous statement, she questioned the publication of footage of her and her family leaving the country, and mentioned that police officers recently attempted to “case” her residence where her kids also lived.

Recently, the Vice President has been at odds with PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil over the withdrawal of the 75 police officers from her security team.

READ MORE:

Sara Duterte’s PNP security reduced as no threat seen on VP – Marbil

PNP: Sara Duterte not singled out in recall of 75 police details

She likewise called the police security pull-out a “clear case of political harassment,” noting its timing since it happened after she resigned from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet, her “designated survivor” remark in relation to her non-attendance to Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address, and a video showing Marcos allegedly using illegal drugs surfaced online.

She even slammed Marbil’s statement that the reason for withdrawing her police detail was that the PNP saw “no threat” against her.

A Commission on Audit (COA) report on the Office of the Vice President in 2022, showed that Duterte’s Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group had 433 members in total.

These 433 members make up the majority of the 683 total number of personnel in the OVP, according to the COA report.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP