Bacolod principal dies after falling off school building

BACOLOD CITY, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines — The principal who fell off the roof of an elementary school as he tried to clear it with leaves, has died at the Riverside Medical Center on Wednesday, July 31.

The principal passed away at the hospital at 10:25 p.m. that day.

“It is extremely sad that he died because of his earnest desire to do something which was originally beyond his call of duty. If at all it speaks a lot about the present state of our educational system. I hope he will not die in vain,“ said Rep. Emilio Yulo III of Negros Occidental’s fifth district.

READ MORE:

DBM releases P3 billion to repair public schools nationwide

Single mom in Cebu: How she became a school’s ‘mother of hundreds’

Fire razes 9 classrooms, principal’s office in Sapangdaku school

Reynaldo Mojares, 60, along with his wife and other teachers went to Guinpana-an Elementary School on Sunday, July 28, for a last minute cleaning before the start of classes the next day.

He reportedly saw a lot of leaves on the roof of a school building and climbed a ladder to remove them.

Mojares fell off a ladder and hit his head, said Arnold Arnaez, Department of Education Negros Occidental Schools Division spokesperson.

Grief stricken co-workers and students took to social media on Wednesday to express their condolences for a well-loved mentor.

Mojares, who was turning 61, was planning to retire in December or January, Arnaez said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP