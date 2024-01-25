Fire razes 9 classrooms, principal’s office in Sapangdaku school
Fire officials peg damage to property at P2.4 million
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Thursday dawn fire burned down at least nine classrooms and a principal’s office in a school in a mountain barangay here.
Firefighters in Cebu City responded to the alarm raised at Napo Elementary School in Brgy. Sapangdaku, Cebu City at 2:56 a.m.
The blaze hit one of the school buildings, with flames spreading to nine classrooms and the principal’s office, initial reports from the Barangay Capitol Site Emergency Response Team, one of the teams that responded, showed.
A total of 11 firetrucks were sent to combat the blaze.
Fortunately, firefighters were able to place the fire under control at 3:14 a.m. Nine minutes later, or at 3:23 a.m., they declared a fireout.
But the blaze has already damaged P2.4 million worth of properties in the school as investigations continue to determine its origin.
